KUCHING, Sept 18 — Unity remains a cornerstone of Sarawak’s progress especially in the context of nation-building, said Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Observing the enthusiastic response from different communities to the Mid-Autumn Festival celebration, the deputy premier said such events foster unity among Sarawakians.

“As we move forward, we need every Sarawakian to come together so we can all play our roles and contribute to Sarawak’s progress.

“By 2030, Sarawak will stand out from the rest of Malaysia for being united, strong, prosperous, and inclusive,” he said during the Mid-Autumn Festival 2024 celebration at the Malaysia-China Friendship Park here last night.

He echoed Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s statement that Sarawak is one of the four key pillars of Malaysia’s formation.

“It’s not for us in Sarawak to know about Malaysia, rather it’s for them to know about Sarawak, because without Sarawak, there is no Malaysia,” Dr Sim said.

Over 5,000 from diverse ethnic backgrounds joined in the celebration.

Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng and Kuching South City Council (MBKS) councillors distributed mooncakes and paper lanterns to those present.

Wee also announced that the council will be carrying out upgrading and repair works on the park.

On another note, Dr Sim urged Sarawakians to prioritise their health and aim for a healthier lifestyle.

This follows the growing need for dialysis machines in Sarawak, with a minimum of 50 new machines required each year due to the high number of kidney patients.

Dr Sim explained that dialysis significantly extends patients’ lives, allowing them to live an additional 15 to 20 years. — The Borneo Post