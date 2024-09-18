KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — A 38-year-old man had a lucky escape yesterday after the car he was driving was crushed by a fallen tree along Batu 16, Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Rawang, near the Latar Highway exit.

Acting Gombak district police chief Superintendent Abang Kaderi Abang Waslu said the incident was reported to police at 1.20pm, according to a report published by New Straits Times today.

The driver, who was behind the wheel of a sport utility vehicle (SUV), emerged from the wreckage unharmed.

“A team from the Rawang Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the scene and successfully removed the fallen tree. Fortunately, the driver did not suffer any injuries,” Abang Kaderi said in a statement.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the tree was uprooted due to heavy rain and strong winds in the area.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department’s operations centre dispatched seven officers, along with a fire engine, to the scene.

Using specialised equipment, they cut the tree branches and freed the trapped vehicle.

The team also cleared the roadway to ensure smooth traffic flow.