KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Air India now offers daily non-stop flights between Kuala Lumpur and Delhi.

The airline appointed Oscar Travel Services as its passenger general sales agent (GSA) in Malaysia and launched the KL-Delhi route using the Airbus A320neo aircraft on September 15.

This partnership aims to enhance Air India’s presence in South-east Asia by facilitating reservations, ticketing, and marketing efforts.

This route boosts Air India’s South-east Asia network and offers new connections for travelers between Malaysia and Air India’s global destinations.

The airline, under its transformation initiative Vihaan.AI, is also enhancing its fleet with 470 new aircraft, including A350s and A320neos, and is set to refresh its legacy fleet starting in 2025.

Air India is a member of the Star Alliance and continues to expand its reach across five continents.