KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia was today presented with the financial statements of the federal and state governments for the year 2023, ahead of their tabling in the upcoming Dewan Rakyat session.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar's Facebook page, the report was presented to His Majesty by Auditor-General Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi.

The audience with His Majesty took place at Istana Negara here.

The 2025 Budget is scheduled to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on Oct 18, under the theme ‘Ekonomi MADANI, Negara Makmur, Rakyat Sejahtera’. — Bernama