KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has today said that Perikatan Nasional (PN) MPs are worried that they will not be able to oppose any lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT)- friendly policies if they sign the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government.

The PN chairman said PN takes issue with the part of the MoU prohibiting Opposition MPs from making statements that discriminate against any parties based on their religion, race, and identity.

“This MoU introduces elements that are conflicting with Asian societal values, which are strongly rooted in moral and religious principles,” he claimed in a statement here.

“This ‘other identity’ includes the LGBT. Does this mean that if PN MPs agree to this draft MoU, they would not be able to oppose any future policies or laws the government might enact to allow LGBT behaviours?”

Muhyiddin had also claimed that the conditions for Opposition MPs to not spread hate speech by touching on the so-called “3R issues” — race, religion and royalty — is an attempt to silence them from speaking up on the rights of Malays, Muslims and the Malay Rulers.

“What right does the government have to prevent PN MPs from advocating for issues enshrined in the Federal Constitution through their voices in the Dewan Rakyat?” he asked.

“Is the government trying to erase the history of Malaysia’s formation, dismantle the foundation of a peaceful and harmonious nation, deny the special position of the Malays and Bumiputera, and the legitimate rights of other races, and subtly rewrite the country’s constitution through this MoU?”

Yesterday, the government released drafts of the MoU to demonstrate its transparency in the negotiations regarding allocations for Opposition MPs.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also the government chief whip, said that the decision to release the drafts came in response to Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin’s statement that PN had rejected the proposed MoU.

The Opposition had unanimously rejected the draft MoU for four fundamental reasons, alleging that it contradicts the Federal Constitution and that some conditions in the MoU could potentially affect the special rights of Malays and Bumiputeras.

Fadillah stressed that the primary purpose of the MoU was to create a harmonious atmosphere in the Dewan Rakyat, enabling all MPs to focus on economic recovery efforts and play a more effective check-and-balance role.