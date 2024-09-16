PUTRAJAYA, Sept 16 — A special committee will be established to view the Global Ikhwan Service and Business Holdings (GISB) scandal in detail, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar here, today.

The religious affairs minister said the study on GISB will be completed during his tenure and authorities will call up former GISB members to obtain legitimate information on the group.

“We will set up a special committee to view it in detail. As far as I remember, there was a study done to be brought to the national Islamic affairs meeting.

“We will complete and finalise the study concerning GISB. We will call former GISB followers to get actual information on GISB,” he told reporters here.

He also added that various agencies in the government are working together to ensure the welfare of the children rescued from GISB’s welfare homes last week.

The religious minister also said that a paper would be brought to the National Council of Islamic Religious Affairs to determine whether GISB is a religiously deviant organisation.

Two days ago, it's executive chairman and CEO Datuk Nasiruddin Mohd Ali admitted to a few cases of sodomy taking place in its welfare homes.

Previously, GISB chief coordination officer Adib Attamimi denied allegations that he or other company officials coached children at welfare homes linked to the business to perform sodomy.

GISB dominated the news in the last week over the mass raid on its welfare homes and Islamic schools revealing abuse and its association with the teachings and beliefs of the banned Al-Arqam group.



