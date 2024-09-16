KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — The Malaysian Muslim Students Coalition (Gamis) today protested against Bruno Mars’ concert scheduled for tomorrow night at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil, citing his alleged support for Israel.

Gamis president Imran Sulaiman, speaking during the protest, said the coalition opposes anyone who supports Israel.

“We oppose Israel, Israeli violence, and all individuals who are pro-Israel,” he said.

Imran also claimed that Gamis had submitted a memorandum to both the Youth and Sports Ministry and the Communications Ministry, calling for the concert to be cancelled.

“However, to this day, we have received no response. It’s as if our voices have been silenced,” he added.

The American singer-songwriter, who has been accused of supporting Israel, performed in Tel Aviv as part of his ongoing world tour.

On June 21, concert organiser Live Nation announced that Bruno Mars would be performing a one-night show at the stadium tomorrow at 8.30pm. This will be his second performance in Malaysia, following his last concert in 2018.

Pro-Palestine activist M. Mythreyar also joined the protest, stating that those attending tomorrow’s Bruno Mars concert are siding with Israel.

“Every moment, a Palestinian is being killed. Tomorrow, the concert will last for four hours, and those attending are pro-Israel. Who is welcoming him? Malaysians. While our people dance for four hours, Palestinians are being killed every moment.

“We stand by our Prime Minister’s stance: ‘Lawan tetap lawan, berani kerana benar’,” he said during his speech.

The protest, held in front of the Kuala Lumpur Sports City entrance arch, attracted around 60 attendees and lasted about 30 minutes.

Most of the protesters, wearing scarves with the Palestinian flag, held placards with slogans such as “I can’t count on you, Bruno Mars,” “Bruno Mars Pro-Zionist,” and “Bantah Konsert Bruno Mars.”

Motorists stopped at the traffic lights nearby were seen looking at the placards.

The protest saw a notable police presence, with 30 officers on standby, along with black maria vehicles stationed across from the protest.

This was Gamis’ fourth and final protest after three consecutive days of demonstrations at Gate C of the National Stadium parking lot.