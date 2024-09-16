ALOR SETAR, Sept 16 — A ferry carrying 567 passengers ran aground on a sandbank due to strong winds, approximately 0.5 nautical miles from Kuala Perlis, Perlis, today.

Konsortium Ferry Line Ventures Sdn Bhd, Human Resources and Operations Manager, Capt Baharin Baharom, said the ferry departed from the Kuala Perlis Passenger Jetty Terminal to Langkawi at 2.30 pm.

“The ferry is still aground, and we are working to transfer the passengers back to the jetty terminal. But conditions are difficult. The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency is monitoring the situation,” he said when contacted today.

He said the operation to transfer the stranded passengers would resume at 8 tonight, coinciding with high tide.

Meanwhile, he said three ferry trips from the Kuala Kedah Passenger Jetty Terminal to Langkawi today, carrying a total of 679 passengers, had to turn back due to stormy weather conditions in the waters off Kuala Kedah.

The affected services were the 1.30 pm, 2 pm, and 2.30 pm trips carrying 120, 149, and 410 passengers, respectively, he added.

Baharin said all passengers had been refunded their ticket costs, and some had rescheduled their trips. — Bernama