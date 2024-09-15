KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants students who are huffaz (Quran memorisers) to be equipped with true Islamic teachings to prepare them to face groups that are Islamophobic and those who sow hatred through Islam in the country.

He said this is because Islam in the country is at a crossroads due to these groups which tarnished the sanctity of Islam.

“That’s why these children (huffaz) continue to be the focus of our practice. (I’m) confident our future is bright. Hold firm to the belief that the message of Islam is the truth, the message of Islam is the message of justice, one that unifies with compassion and love... this is what we must stand for.

“We understand the rights of non-Muslims, but they should not bring in Western Islamophobic views... cannot speak about Islam. So, we must oppose these parties,” he said.

The Prime Minister said this when speaking at the 24K Huffaz Gathering at Masjid Wilayah Persekutuan here yesterday.

The Prime Minister said Malaysia also faced the threat of groups which promote Islam with hatred and only consider those aligned with them as good.

“Everyone else is not good. If the government is evil, then only their own tribe and group are good. This kind of tribalism will destroy the society’s pillar of strength.

“So, we must face these two issues, on one hand, Islamophobia, and on the other hand, those who consider themselves as the only Islamic group,” he said.

On the 24K Huffaz Gathering, he described it as a meaningful platform to bring together huffaz and instil a love for the Quran.

The Prime Minister said the gathering proved that the MADANI Government has a very clear principle, namely Islamic development.

Anwar said that the MADANI Government also prioritised the future of tahfiz students by providing them with more opportunities to venture into Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) with the collaboration of all ministries.

“Why do we need TVET? Because investors are coming. Because Malaysia is the most important platform in Southeast Asia for semiconductors. Then, there is artificial intelligence. We are providing opportunities because we do not want our huffaz to be left behind,” he said.

Also present at the gathering was Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The gathering brought together over 24,000 huffaz nationwide, including tahfiz students, tahfiz teachers and scholars from 1,500 tahfiz madrasah under the Gabungan Persatuan Institusi Tahfiz Al-Quran Kebangsaan (PINTA) umbrella.

The gathering was reignited by Ahmad Zahid, who wanted to place the agenda of reforming future generations by prioritising the education of the Quran as a fundamental basis.

Among the other objectives of the 24K Huffaz Gathering, themed ‘‘Huffaz Tonggak Modal Insan Negara’ (Huffaz: Pillars of Human Capital for the Country) is to uplift the status of the Quran, strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, educate, inspire and empower generations based on Quranic values for the benefit of society and country.

Meanwhile, Anwar posted on Facebook that, at the gathering, he also launched the Malaysia Tahfiz Certificate (STM) 2.0, an improvement to the integrated assessment system for recognising those who have memorised 30 chapters of the Quran.

“Hopefully, STM 2.0 will provide better opportunities for the huffaz students to pursue education in line with the demands of the changing times,” he said.

The Prime Minister also hoped that the huffaz students would continue to pray for the nation’s prosperity in facing various challenges for the benefit of the people.

“Huffaz students must use their knowledge and memorisation skills to convey the message of Islam as a religion of mercy, calling for truth and justice and fostering unity,” he added. — Bernama