KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Health screenings of 384 children rescued during a raid on 20 welfare homes recently have revealed signs of neglect and abuse, the inspector-general of police said today.

According to media reports, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that as of yesterday, 384 children out of the 402 rescued had completed their health screenings.

“There are signs of abuse and neglect. We are investigating further,” he was quoted as saying by Harian Metro.

He also confirmed that Bukit Aman has summoned 483 people, including complainants, witnesses, suspects and alleged victims, so far in connection with the investigation.

“Up to yesterday, the police have recorded statements from 483 people, including complainants, witnesses, victims, and suspects.

“Regarding the sodomy case, it is still under investigation and will be clarified later,” he added.

Meanwhile, Razarudin told The Star that efforts are currently underway to locate all identified parents.

“We want to record their statements to complete the investigation.

“We also collected DNA samples from the rescued children to help identify their parents,” he was quoted as saying.

On Wednesday, 402 children aged between one and 17 were rescued from 20 welfare homes in Selangor and Negri Sembilan in an operation codenamed Ops Global.

The homes are believed to be linked to Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISB).

A total of 171 suspects, aged between 17 and 64, were arrested amid allegations that the children had been abused, exploited and sexually assaulted at the homes in question.