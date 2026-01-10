KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The Cardiology Department at Hospital Sultan Idris Shah (HSIS) in Serdang set a new record by treating 76 patients in a single day, including 48 stent procedures, during a 17-hour intensive operation.

HSIS Cardiology Department head, Datuk Dr Asri Ranga Abdullah Ramaiah, said the hospital usually manages between 50 to 70 cardiology cases daily, making the 76-patient figure one of the highest ever recorded.

He attributed the hospital’s ability to handle such a high volume of cases to its seven angiogram machines, which are used to detect blockages in the heart.

“We set a record for Percutaneous Coronary Interventions (PCIs) at Hospital Serdang today, with 48 PCIs performed in a single day — the highest in the past 20 years.

“Thankfully, no patients lost their lives, although a few emergency heart attack cases came close, including one patient who required CPR prior to stenting, but all patients survived,” he told Bernama.

Dr Asri highlighted the dedication of the team, which included nearly 100 doctors, nurses, medical assistants, radiographers, and support staff, who worked tirelessly from 8 am on Friday to 1 am on Saturday to achieve this remarkable feat.

Out of the 76 patients treated, 26 were emergency cases referred from seven hospitals, including Hospital Kuala Lumpur, Hospital Kuala Pilah, Hospital Seremban, and Hospital Cyberjaya

In 2025, HSIS Cardiology Department performed a total of 9,483 coronary angiograms and a record 6,486 PCIs or stent procedures.

Dr Asri noted that HSIS serves as the primary heart centre for an estimated 12 to 13 million people across Selangor, the Federal Territory, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, and handles complex cases from other states and hospitals.

To keep up with the growing demand, HSIS plans to add two more angiogram machines within the next year, bringing the total to nine.

The hospital is also expanding its workforce, with nearly 30 cardiology trainees and 15 specialists currently on staff. — Bernama