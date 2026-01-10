MIRI, Jan 10 — Although rain had stopped by 10am this morning, the weather remained overcast and residents, particularly in Senadin, were worried as floodwaters receded very slowly.

According to Lutong Fire and Rescue (Bomba) Station, patrol teams monitored several of the worst-hit locations in northern Miri and found most flooded roads remained in a “static” condition.

In Jalan Jati, parts of internal residential roads were inaccessible to small vehicles, with water levels at about one foot.

At Kampung Tudan Desaras, several low-lying homes were still affected by floodwaters of similar depth.

Along Jalan Senadin 2C, most residential roads were inundated at around one foot and static, while the main access road to the Senadin Light Industries area was impassable to small vehicles as water exceeded one foot in depth.

Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin told a press conference at the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) here that a meeting had been convened to coordinate action on the ground following the heavy rainfall.

He said the floods had disrupted traffic and inundated residential areas, leaving some roads unsafe or inaccessible.

The Senadin assemblyman revealed that three major flood mitigation projects are currently planned for Miri — one ongoing and two at the tender-preparation stage.

The ongoing project, the Miri River Flood Mitigation Plan for the Miri River Basin, began on October 19, 2023 and is slated for completion in May 2026.

As of now, it is 71.53 per cent complete but 2.9 per cent behind schedule due to various factors.

The two other projects — expected to go to tender this year — are the Miri Flood Mitigation Plan Phase 2 involving Sungai Dalam, Taman Lopeng, and Taman Tunku; and Sungai Lutong Flood Mitigation Plan, covering Sungai Lutong, drainage at SK Lutong, Kampung Sealine, Desa Senadin, and construction of a retention pond.

Lee added that yearly maintenance for 2026 had also been proposed at 16 locations across Miri, including Permyjaya, Tudan, Desa Pujut, Curtin, Pujut Adong, Kampung Lereng Bukit, Pujut Padang Kerbau and Jalan Cahaya in Taman Lopeng.

Works would focus on earth drain clearing, desilting and general upkeep.

Stressing the importance of maintenance, Lee reminded that drainage and road upkeep fell under the Miri City Council.

“Monitor the contractor in all areas and make sure they are properly supervised. Make sure all work is documented and photographed before and after, because by doing that contractors need to be very sure that they did the job.

“If they don’t, the council won’t pay. If the performance is poor, the council can blacklist them,” said Lee.

He also instructed the Public Works Department (JKR) to patch potholes promptly for road safety, especially during floods when such hazards may not be visible to road users.

Meanwhile, state Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I, Datuk Sebastian Ting, inspected several flash flood-hit locations on Saturday, including a minor landslide at Kampung Haji Waheed.

This morning, Ting visited Kampung Luak, Kampung Lereng Bukit, Lutong Seaside and Bayshore Garden to meet affected residents and assess damage.

He directed his service team and local councillors to assist two households at Kampung Lereng Bukit affected by the landslide, including clearing mud-filled backyards.

He also requested Miri City Council to study the area and support the construction of a water channel to improve runoff flow.

“It is essential to ensure a clear flow path for the water to prevent accumulation, which could cause further mudslides or damage to the backyards (of the houses in Kampung Lereng Bukit),” Ting said, adding he would continue to monitor affected areas and work closely with relevant agencies.

He advised residents, especially those near slopes or in low-lying areas, to remain vigilant during prolonged rainfall and report any signs of danger to authorities. — The Borneo Post