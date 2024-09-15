KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said today that he learned of Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) rejection of the government’s draft memorandum of understanding (MOU) on allocations to Opposition MPs through media reports.

According to The Star, he added that he has yet to receive a formal written response from Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

Fadillah, who was tasked with negotiating the MOU with the Opposition, said he had anticipated counter-proposals rather than an outright rejection, given that the MOU is still a draft.

“Whatever the Opposition stated in their media statement, I respect the views of the Opposition MPs. As mentioned, it was only a draft of the MOU.

“When the draft was presented to them, I was expecting their feedback and counter-proposals. However, I respect their views, and I will wait for the feedback from the Opposition in black and white,” he was quoted as saying on the sidelines of an event in Betong, Sarawak, today.

Fadillah told The Star that he would bring PN’s formal reply to the unity government’s discussion committee to decide the next steps.

“We will also discuss whether this is the Opposition’s final decision, not to engage further on the MOU. We have yet to determine whether their statement implies they are no longer open to discussions.

“I have yet to receive any formal reply in writing from the Opposition on the MOU draft. So far, we only know what the Opposition stated in their media release,” he was quoted as saying.

Earlier today, Hamzah announced that PN had unanimously rejected the two drafts of the MOU — one between the government and PN, and another between the government and all PN MPs — citing four primary concerns.

He listed the reasons as being unconstitutional, contradictory to cultural, moral, and religious principles, an abuse of power, and a curtailment of democratic freedoms.