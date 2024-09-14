KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang has claimed that some religious figures are collaborating with “cruel” leaders to change the religion of Allah.

Hadi claimed that these individuals have abandoned Allah’s guidance and replaced it with their own rules, which he argued go beyond their imperfect intellect, thus violating the boundaries of Allah’s nature, according to Malaysiakini.

“In fact, there are also those who create ideologies and theories in matters that Allah does not allow because they are beyond human ability,” Hadi said during his speech at the 70th PAS muktamar, held at the Al-Makmur Complex in Kerdau, Temerloh today.

He added, “We are witnessing the emergence of liars becoming leaders, traitors being trusted and the ignorant pretending to know.”

Hadi warned that such actions are even more harmful when carried out by those leading the country, without naming names.

He also suggested that Malaysia may be approaching a period of destruction, calling for reflection on the state of the nation.

Hadi further stated that PAS has overcome numerous challenges, claiming, “Until now, we are the party with the most seats in Parliament and the state assemblies, controlling four state governments and almost capturing two more states, in addition to having representatives in almost all states.”

The Marang MP compared the current federal coalition government to the hypocrites of Medina during the early days of Islam.

“Among them, such as cancelling Terengganu’s petroleum royalty and denying Kelantan state rights, to preventing victory through legitimate democracy and denying provisions for the opposition.

“All this seems to continue the agenda like the hypocrites in the early days of Islam in Medina,” he said, adding that these are the challenges his party went through.

He also stressed the importance of “economic federalism,” and said all forms of obstruction should be broken.

“This is the source of the state’s revenue and the potential of human resources that can be utilised, then the wealth of the country can be enjoyed together,” he said.

He said PAS is making efforts to find Islamic solutions in matters such as the implementation of the ban on gambling and alcohol.

Hadi also claimed that efforts to implement shariah law are being disrupted by Islamophobes spreading fear and misinformation.

“This approach was once carried out by the enemies of Islam in the early days of Islam who rejected God’s guidance because they did not believe or doubted the truth and promises of God, even though the leaders of Mecca knew the truth of the prophet of the last days, his wisdom and noble character.

“Therefore, it is the duty of Muslims, especially practitioners and legislators, to defend and dignify syariah law instead of obstructing, let alone insulting it,” he added.