KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is optimistic that Malaysia’s agricultural landscape will undergo a major transformation within the next one or two years.

This confidence stems from the notable progress and advancements made by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) under the leadership of its minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, he said.

“If the current momentum of progress at KPKM, including its focus on durian cultivation and other key areas, continues, I am confident we will see significant changes in our agricultural landscape within one or two years.

“Therefore, I urge all agencies, including Mardi (Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute), the Agriculture Department and the Fisheries Department, to view this as a challenge,” he said in his speech when officiating the opening of the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism Exhibition (Maha) 2024 held at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park (MAEPS) in Serdang near here today.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Mohamad and his deputy Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup.

To prevent the country from falling behind in agricultural technology advancements and to enhance productivity, the prime minister urged sector players to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) in their farming practices.

For this, Anwar emphasised the need for KPKM to modernise the agricultural sector using cutting-edge technologies, stressing that the food industry remains a key pillar deserving full attention.

“We cannot expect higher agricultural yields without utilising technology, including AI. I have seen in several countries how AI is used to boost productivity in the agricultural sector. However, it requires a shift in mindset and the adoption of new practices. We must not allow this nation to fall behind in any field.

“Economic management has shown positive results, alhamdulillah, but there’s always room for improvement. However, we remain committed to increasing the nation’s food production capacity,” he said.

Anwar also called upon the entire government machinery to rise as a unified force in every sector, aiming to make Malaysia a standout nation.

On the 100th edition of the MAHA 2024 exhibition, Anwar praised the initiatives led by KPKM in making the event a flagship platform for educating the public on agriculture and highlighting its successes.

“Once again, I express my gratitude, especially knowing how my colleague (Mohamad) works. He even stayed overnight here yesterday. I hope this commitment serves as an example and inspiration, fostering passion and determination among others,” he said.

Themed ‘Menuai Harapan Membina Masa Hadapan’, MAHA 2024 runs for 12 days from Sept 11 and is expected to attract three million visitors, while securing RM6 billion in MoU agreements and RM40 million in direct sales. — Bernama