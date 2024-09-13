BUKIT MERTAJAM, Sept 13 — The Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) today announced that it will increase the assessment rate by up to five per cent according to the property category with effect from January 1, 2025.

Seberang Perai Mayor Datuk Baderul Amin Abdul Hamid said the increase is based on the existing assessment rate that has been in use since 2020 and will expire on Dec 31 this year apart from the increase in management costs in the Seberang Perai area.

However, he said the assessment tax change only involved 63 per cent or 228,721 of the total 362,097 holdings in Seberang Perai while the remaining 133,376 or 37 per cent are not involved and remained at the rate currently paid.

“The holding category that experienced a change in assessment tax only involved flats and landed residences with 41,988 and 140,333 units respectively.

“Also involved are trade holdings of 29,527 units, factories and light factories with 1,793 and 4,999 units respectively, gas stations (154 units) and development land of 9,927 units,” he said at a press conference at Menara MBSP here, today.

Commenting further, Baderul Amin said the state government has given approval to both the Local Authorities (PBT) namely MBSP and the Penang Municipal Council (MBPP) to revise the existing assessment list as stipulated in the Local Government Act 1976.

He said the implementation of the new assessment list from 2025 will involve an increase in new tax revenue and will be used for the purpose of cleaning operations, solid waste disposal and road maintenance.

Besides, it will also be used to upgrade and maintain public facilities, landscape maintenance and beautification, as well as various other facilities for the Seberang Perai community.

He said the New Valuation List 2025 is expected to generate additional tax revenue of RM10.757 million for MBSP.

“For example, 87.55 per cent of the 41,988 units of flats other than low and medium-low cost only have to pay up to RM20 increase in assessment rate, with the remainder will have to pay more than RM20.

Baderul Amin said any property owner who is not satisfied with the new tax increase rate can make a written objection under Section 142 (1) of the Local Government Act 1976 to the mayor through the MBSP website from yesterday until next October 14.

He said all objections received will be heard by the Tax Objection (Reassessment) Committee and the appeal decision will be notified by April next year at the latest. — Bernama