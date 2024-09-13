KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man’s assertion that Malays would feel suspicion upon hearing the spoken Chinese language was divisive and incendiary, said DAP lawmaker Lim Lip Eng.

The Kepong MP said the PAS leader’s reported remarks at the Islamist party’s annual convention was unacceptable in a multiracial setting such as in Malaysia.

“His claim is extremely worrying and racially charged. Not only is his view inaccurate, but it also has the potential to divide Malaysia’s multi-ethnic society,” Lim said in a statement.

“According to Section 504 and Section 505(c) of the Penal Code, it is an offence to make statements that can incite tension and stir up racial sentiments. Has Tuan Ibrahim’s statement violated the law?”

He added that he has lodged a police report against Tuan Ibrahim over the latter’s remarks, and urged the authorities to investigate without fear or favour.

Lim said transparent action was needed to safeguard Malaysia’s racial harmony and prevent any communal strife.

Tuan Ibrahim made the remarks yesterday when insisting that all communities in Malaysian should use the Malay language.

However, his remark was juxtaposed with PAS Youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden’s call for the party to learn Mandarin and Tamil in order to approach non-Malay communities that still avoided the Islamist party.