KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — The Unity Government’s success in nurturing Islam in Malaysia has disproved the ‘Islam under threat’ narrative created by PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, said the Religious Advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali.

According to him, the narrative that is used to confront the Unity Government was contemplated by the party’s strategic thinkers.

“It is not surprising that once again he (Abdul Hadi) feels the need to reinforce the ‘Islam under threat’ narrative among the delegates of PAS Muktamar (assembly) by portraying that non-Muslims are becoming big-headed due to weak leadership, exploiting the halal (certification) issue sparked by the remarks made by (Seputeh MP) Teresa Kok,” he said today.

Mohd Khairuddin said various quarters in the Unity Government, including Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, influencers and UMNO Youth leaders, have reprimanded the MP, adding that even the authorities are investigating her over the issue.

“That reflects the firmness of the Unity Government in strengthening and nurturing Islam, especially in issues that could be seasonalised or misunderstood,” he said, stressing Malaysia’s robustness in halal certification.

He also mentioned that the Cabinet Committee on Halal certification, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in October last year, decided that the process for halal certification applications would be shortened to only 23 working days (instead of months previously).

In addition, Mohd Khairuddin said Islam in Malaysia is thriving through various new Islamic education initiatives such as the Pra-Tahfiz programme at all 10,000 KEMAS (Community Development Department) kindergartens nationwide, with a target of producing 140,000 young huffaz (Quran memorisers) by 2026.

He also noted that all 57 MARA Junior Science Colleges (MRSM), which involve 37,000 students in the science stream, have been instructed to implement the Ulul Albab system (science and tahfiz) to produce professionals who memorise the Quran.

He said the 24,000 Huffaz Gathering on Sept 14 is a representation of the National Tahfiz Education Policy 2.0, which action plan was launched last year.

Meanwhile, Mohd Khairuddin said the proposal to integrate the Tahfiz Ulul Albab curriculum into government-aided religious primary and secondary schools by Ahmad Zahid as UMNO president in his policy speech at the party’s general assembly also reflects the commitment of the Unity Government.

“Compare this with the PAS president policy speech, which is full of rhetoric...PAS president is compelled to deliver speeches similar to those in previous PAS Muktamar, which are full of rhetoric but lack significant actions for the Muslim community in Malaysia and internationally,” he said.

He said on the international stage, Malaysia, under Anwar’s leadership, has also taken the lead in advocating for Palestine, evident in his strong statements alongside the presidents of Russia and China, adding that the Palestinians have shown great respect for his efforts.

Mohd Khairuddin said prominent Islamic scholars worldwide have also recognised the Prime Minister’s commitment, including the head of the Al-Azhar institution Al-Imam Al-Akbar Sheikh Prof Dr Ahmed Mohammed Al-Tayyib and the International Union of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Prof Dr Ali Al-Qaradaghi. — Bernama