SEPANG, Sept 12 — The Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) District police headquarters’ Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department has received five reports regarding a concrete chunk that fell onto the highway from the direction of the airport towards Kuala Lumpur last night.

In a statement yesterday, KLIA district police chief ACP Azman Shari’at said that investigations at the scene revealed that eight cars and one motorcycle were involved in the accident, which occurred around 8pm.

“A concrete chunk, believed to have been loaded onto a vehicle, possibly a lorry, fell onto the highway. It was relatively small, so vehicles passing through did not notice the object and collided with it,” he said.

“There were no fatalities or serious injuries, except for a motorcyclist who suffered minor injuries,” he noted while advising other affected individuals to lodge a police report immediately.

Azman also appealed for any witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage of the object falling from the vehicle and the subsequent accident to contact investigating officer Insp Arif Jantan, at 013-640 4165, to assist in the investigation. — Bernama