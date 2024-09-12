KUALA LUMPUR, September 12 — The owners and shareholders of Concorde Hotel Kuala Lumpur have denied rumours of the hotel’s sale, following reports suggesting the property was up for nearly RM700 million.

In a media statement, the hotel’s owners emphasised that Concorde Hotel Kuala Lumpur is not on the market, assuring that their business continues to thrive.

“Our business is performing exceptionally well, and we are seeing strong results,” Ampang Hotel Sdn Bhd chairman Tan Sri Sallehuddin Mohamed said in the statement

He also highlighted the shareholders’ satisfaction with the hotel’s direction.

The iconic hotel, rebranded from the former Merlin Hotel and standing tall for 67 years, remains committed to its legacy and operations.

“Concorde Hotel Kuala Lumpur is here to stay,” said Sallehuddin, reaffirming their focus on enhancing services and expanding offerings to better serve their clientele.

The statement was released following media reports claiming that the 581-room hotel, along with adjacent land on Jalan Sultan Ismail, was up for sale.

Singapore’s Business Times stated that the four-star Kuala Lumpur hotel is linked to Singapore-based Malaysian tycoon Ong Beng Seng and that he and “and his partners are considering cashing out to pursue other investment opportunities”.

The report added that investors were eyeing a redevelopment opportunity for the site, potentially turning it into a multibillion-ringgit integrated development