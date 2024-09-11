SHAH ALAM, Sept 11 — Three individuals, including two civil servants, have been remanded for four days starting today to assist in the investigation into a RM30,000 bribery case.

CIVIL SERVANTS REMANDED FOUR DAYS IN RM30,000 BRIBERY PROBE

The remand order against one man and two women, aged between 30 and 40, was issued by Magistrate Ameera Mastura Khamis following an application from the Selangor branch of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to a source, the two civil servants are suspected of accepting bribes totalling RM15,000 each in 2021 and 2022, respectively, in return for altering the outcome of a chemical report related to a drug investigation.

The suspects allegedly received the bribes through separate bank transfers to their accounts from the account of a third suspect, who was detained on suspicion of colluding to solicit and accept bribes on behalf of the main suspects.

All three individuals were arrested at the Negeri Sembilan MACC office between 9.15 and 9.30 pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim, when contacted, confirmed that the case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama

