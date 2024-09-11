GEORGE TOWN, Sept 11 — Penang Island City Council (MBPP) enforcement officers are now equipped with body cameras during their public duties.

All 303 MBPP enforcement officers, including traffic wardens, clamp and tow teams and special forces, will wear a body camera throughout their shifts.

Local government and town and country planning committee chairman H’ng Mooi Lye said the body cameras will enhance transparency and the safety of enforcement officers.

“This initiative is part of our ongoing steps to strengthen professionalism and build public trust towards our officers when enforcement actions are being carried out,” he said.

He added that the footage will also serve as verifiable evidence to support officers’ action during enforcement actions.

“Apart from that, it can also help to protect both the enforcement officers and public from any misunderstanding or negative perception that may lead to a conflict,” he added.

According to MBPP Mayor Datuk A. Rajendran, the cameras cost RM950 each so the city council will continue to allocate funds to purchase body cameras in phases.

Penang state exco H’ng Mooi Lye (2nd left) and Penang Island City Council Mayor Datuk A. Rajendran (3rd left) pose with the MBPP officers wearing body cameras. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

The mayor also said the body cameras, with a 15-hour recording capability, cannot be removed or tampered with due to a special password protection system.

The first batch of 15 cameras was introduced to traffic wardens in October last year, with an additional 50 units purchased for the clamping and towing unit in May this year.

The MBPP plans to buy another 50 units next year to fully equip all enforcement officers.

“MBPP will be buying these body cameras in stages to equip all 303 enforcement officers,” H’ng said.

H’ng said he will advise Seberang Perai City Council to purchase body cameras for their enforcement officers by June next year.

“I will discuss with them so that they will buy body cameras for enforcement officers in phases, maybe according to districts,” he said.