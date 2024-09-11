KOTA BARU, Sept 11 — A 30-day-old baby boy was found unconscious and later pronounced dead after being bottle-fed by a nurse at a confinement care centre early Monday morning.

Kota Baru District police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said a report was received by the Kota Baru District police headquarters yesterday morning regarding the negligent incident that led to the baby’s death.

“The incident happened at 5.30 am yesterday at a confinement care centre in Kota Baru.

“The victim was taken to a private hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead,” he said in a statement today.

Subsequently, the unmarried nurse in her 20s was arrested at 6 pm today, he added.

He stated that she will be brought to the Magistrate’s Court tomorrow morning for a remand application, and the case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama