KULAI, Sept 10 — DAP has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting UMNO’s campaign in the Mahkota state by-election despite disagreements between some leaders of both parties over the issue of halal certification.

In stating this today, DAP Women’s Wing chief Teo Nie Ching said differences of opinion on certain issues are normal, even among partners in a coalition government.

“I understand that on this issue (halal certification), there may be differing views, but this will not affect the cooperation between DAP and UMNO, as well as Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN).

“Many have expressed their views, and I believe that is normal, but what is most important is the language and tone used in voicing these opinions,” she told reporters after attending the opening ceremony of The Commune Shopping Centre here.

The Deputy Communications Minister also said that they are ready to clarify any issues raised by the opposition during the Mahkota by-election campaign, including the halal certification issue.

“It’s not a problem because the opposition usually raises any issue they can. What is important is that we provide clarification to the public on any matters raised.

“This is not something that has been decided by the Cabinet, so we welcome various opinions to ensure a more comprehensive decision is made before any ruling is finalised,” said Teo, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kulai.

Earlier, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain reportedly said that the police had completed recording the statement of Seputeh MP Teresa Kok regarding her remarks on the halal certification issue.

Previously, media reports stated that the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) was considering a proposal to make halal certification mandatory for restaurants and food companies that do not serve pork and alcohol.

In response, Kok, who is also DAP national vice-chairman, reportedly said that the proposal could potentially add a burden to businesses, including thousands of Malay restaurant operators. — Bernama





