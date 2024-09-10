KUALA SELANGOR, Sept 10 — A 32-year-old single mother and her 26-year-old boyfriend were sentenced to 24 months in jail by the Sessions Court here today for the abuse of the woman’s five-year-old daughter

Judge Nurul Mardhiah Mohammed Redza handed down the sentence on the couple after they pleaded guilty to a charge of abusing the girl.

She ordered both the accused to serve the jail sentence from the date of their arrest which was on Sept 4.

The judge also ordered the couple to be placed on a good behaviour bond for two years upon completing their time in jail.

They were jointly charged as the custodians of the five-year-old girl to have physically abused her by pouring hot water on her, hitting, stepping and pinching her.

The offence was committed in a house in Jalan Desiran Malawati, Kuala Selangor, between Aug 13 to Sept 4 this year.

They were charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, read with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides a fine of up to RM50,000 or a maximum of 20 years imprisonment or both upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Suhaili Abu Bakar appeared for the prosecution.

Meanwhile, during mitigation, the two accused, both unrepresented, told the court that they are supporting their younger siblings. — Bernama