KUCHING, Sept 10 — A man died after being involved in a single-vehicle crash that saw the car burst into flames at Jalan Matang- Batu Kawa here in the wee hours of this morning.

A spokesperson from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said a report on the incident was received at 2.31am.

A team from Petra Jaya fire station was sent to the scene.

“The fire involved a sedan that was 100 per cent destroyed after a fire caused by a single-vehicle crash.

“The male victim managed to be extricated from the vehicle by the public before the rescue team’s arrival, however he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire to complete the operation at 3.20am.

The driver’s body has been handed over to the police for further action. — The Borneo Post