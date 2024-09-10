KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — A section of Jalan Masjid India, stretching 160m from Wisma Yakin to the Jalan Masjid India Police Beat, that is currently closed for utility and ground structure inspections will reopen soon.

This was one of the key updates provided by the Corporate Planning Department of Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) following two stakeholder engagement sessions on the subsidence incident at Jalan Masjid India and the progress of on-site work.

According to Astro Awani, DBKL also presented the site plan, including proposed hoarding installations, during the meeting.

The hoarding work, which started on September 6, completed yesterday.

“Manhole repair work is underway at the incident site. For the manhole near the Jalan Masjid India Police Beat, Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) has repaired the sewer pipes. Ground inspection work is set to begin on September 10, 2024, before final finishing work is carried out,” the statement noted.

Previously, a woman named Vijayaletchumy, 48, from Kuppam, Andhra, India, fell into an 8m-deep hole on Jalan Masjid India.

Astro Awani also reported DBKL as proposing a new layout plan for the Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman Pasar Malam site, including suggestions for relocating affected vendors due to the subsidence repair work.

Furthermore, Masjid India representatives requested additional space outside the mosque for Friday prayers, as the current space inside is overcrowded.

“Vendors around Jalan Masjid India also asked DBKL to continue promoting the area to attract more visitors.

“DBKL and all involved agencies are collaborating on the restoration of the area around Masjid India, including recovery and reconstruction efforts, to ensure that Jalan Masjid India remains safe for visitors,” the statement concluded.