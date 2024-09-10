KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — All government ministries, departments, and agencies are encouraged to play the national anthem, Negaraku, once a week to foster patriotism among public servants, said the Chief Secretary to the Government today.

According to Berita Harian, Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said he has tasked the Ministry of National Unity to provide more details on this proposal so that a circular can be issued to public servants.

“Instilling patriotism among public servants can be achieved by implementing patriotic programmes and activities, such as playing the Negaraku once a week in all ministries, departments, and agencies.

“The more frequently, the better, and I urge the Ministry of National Unity to further elaborate on this matter so that a circular on the Cultivation of Patriotism Practices among public servants can be issued promptly,” he said.

Berita Harian reported that Shamsul Azri had made this statement during his speech at the KSN Leadership Aspiration Ceremony 2024 in Putrajaya today.