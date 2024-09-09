KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Two Bangladeshi nationals were killed after being buried in a landslide at the Elmina Ridge construction site here today.

According to Sinar Harian, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said a team from the Bukit Jelutong Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 10.29am.

He said the report indicated that two men were buried under landslide debris and concrete to a depth of approximately 0.3 metres.

“The incident occurred while the victims were working on the construction of a drainage system,” he was quoted as saying.

He told Sinar Harian, the victims were confirmed dead after being buried in a landslide.

“The first victim was retrieved at 11.12am, and the second victim was recovered at 11.35am,” he said.

On Saturday, a pond embankment at the construction site for the Sungai Rasau Water Supply Scheme (Stage 1) project in Puchong collapsed, but no fatalities were reported.”