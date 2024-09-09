Sinkholes can form due to man-made factors, such as poor construction and leaking pipes, or naturally, especially in limestone areas.

Proactive infrastructure management, routine monitoring, and comprehensive urban planning that considers geotechnical risks are key to preventing sinkholes.

Engineering professionals advocate for thorough planning, soil stability assessments, and the use of modern technology to reduce risks.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Can sinkholes such as the recent one formed at Jalan Masjid India in Kuala Lumpur be prevented? Yes, and part of the solution is getting engineers to carry out preventive steps.

But first, let’s look at how sinkholes are formed.

Quick refresher on how sinkholes can form

When contacted by Malay Mail, the Malaysian Geotechnical Society (MGS) — which is a professional association for geotechnical engineers — explained that there are two ways sinkholes can form:

1. Man-made sinkhole (due to development involving major construction/ excavation, underground utilities, etc.)

Man-made sinkholes can occur when soil is washed away by leaking water or sewer pipes, weakening the ground below buildings/pavement over time

Construction in limestone areas can also cause sinkholes if proper design and treatment are not applied

Proper engineering designs and best construction practices by professionals can help prevent man-made sinkholes

Collaboration between geotechnical engineers, municipal authorities, and utility companies is essential to manage risks and prevent sinkholes effectively

2. Natural sinkhole

Sinkholes often occur in limestone areas where the rock dissolves over time, creating underground cavities that can eventually collapse

Detecting and treating these cavities is a standard practice before construction in limestone regions to prevent sinkholes

It is important to note however that the investigation of the sinkhole at Jalan Masjid India is still being carried out, and MGS advised against speculation on the cause of that sinkhole.

What can be done to prevent a repeat of the sinkhole at Jalan Masjid India?

In short, five things: Engineers’ input, engineering solutions, maintenance, checks, and monitoring.

The ongoing investigation into the Jalan Masjid India sinkhole has led MGS to state that preventive measures can only be proposed once the root cause is identified.

MGS emphasised that effective prevention requires proactive infrastructure management, regular monitoring, and timely maintenance of utilities.

Proactive infrastructure management involves routine inspections, maintenance, and upgrades to avoid issues like sinkholes, while monitoring should cover both surface and subsurface conditions.

MGS said there must be comprehensive urban planning that factors in geotechnical risks, which means planning construction projects while considering site-specific characteristics like soil stability and groundwater conditions.

Site investigations, risk assessments, and geotechnical engineering solutions are essential before starting any construction project. With proper engineering and maintenance practices, potential risks can be managed effectively, MGS said.

Geotechnical risks, as defined by MGS, involve soil and rock behaviour affecting ground and structural stability.

Addressing these risks requires qualified engineers and proper engineering inputs, along with a strong maintenance culture.

MGS also stressed the importance of involving geotechnical experts in both the investigation and remediation processes of the sinkhole at Jalan Masjid India.

It said clear communication about risks and actions being taken is critical to maintain public trust during these processes.

To prevent future sinkholes, Chiang advocated for thorough planning and assessment of construction sites, including evaluating soil stability and water sources. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Prof Jeffrey Chiang, president of The Institution of Engineers Malaysia (IEM), told Malay Mail that risks in construction projects can be reduced to acceptable levels, though they cannot be entirely eliminated.

He noted that all built environments carry some level of risk, which engineering and technology can help mitigate.

Chiang suggested that authorities engage experienced technical personnel (such as engineers, technologists and technicians) and use up-to-date technology to prevent hazards like sinkholes.

To prevent future sinkholes, Chiang advocated for thorough planning and assessment of construction sites, including evaluating soil stability and water sources.

He also emphasised the need for adequate drainage in new developments to avoid water accumulation and soil erosion, especially in densely-populated areas.