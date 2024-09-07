KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — A soldier who risked his life by jumping into the sea to save a couple who had fallen from the Penang Bridge last January was conferred the Bintang Jasa Perkasa Persekutuan (JPP) in recognition of his bravery and heroism.

Sergeant Mazlan Abdul Rahman, 35, was the sole recipient of the JPP during the investiture ceremony of 2024 federal awards, medals and honours held in conjunction with the official birthday of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today.

Leveraging his expertise as a physical education and sports trainer, Mazlan, who has served in the Malaysian Army for 14 years, fearlessly leapt from the 20-metre-high bridge to rescue the pair from drowning.

Speaking to Bernama after the ceremony, Mazlan, who currently serves with the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (2 RAMD) at Sungai Ara Camp, Penang expressed his gratitude and surprise at receiving the prestigious honour from the King.

“At the moment, my only thought was to save the victims,” he recounted.

Recalling the night of the incident, Mazlan shared that he was on his way home to Sungai Petani when he encountered the situation and guided by the value of saving lives, a principle deeply instilled in the Malaysian Army, he acted without hesitation.

Hailing from Kuala Nerang, Kedah, Mazlan had previously served in Kelantan before being transferred to Penang late last year. In 2022, he participated in the MALBATT 850-9 Peacekeeping Mission in Lebanon.

The father of two boys, aged seven and three, had only recently recovered from a road accident on July 31, which required surgery on his arm.

On July 27, Mazlan was awarded the Pingat Gagah Perwira at the investiture ceremony held in conjunction with the 75th birthday celebration of Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak.

He was also promoted from corporal to sergeant in recognition of his bravery. — Bernama



