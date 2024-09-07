BANGI, Sept 7 — A total of 1,869 police personnel have faced disciplinary action for various offences from last year until August, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

Of these, 175 were dismissed for serious violations, including extortion, drug abuse and involvement in criminal syndicates.

“We closely monitor misconduct within the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to ensure strict compliance and maintain the integrity of the force.

“These ongoing disciplinary measures are a key part of our comprehensive strategy, addressing both immediate and long-term issues,” Ayob Khan said.

He said this during a press conference following the Completion of Training and Presentation of Commissioning Certificates to Police Undergraduate Voluntary Corps (SUKSIS) at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia here today.

Ayob Khan said among the measures taken by PDRM to address misconduct are an anti-corruption pledge, integrity testing and strict enforcement of the Disciplinary and Drug Control System.

Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) has also intensified inspections and taken action against supervisors who fail to properly oversee their subordinates under Regulation 3C of the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993.

“So far, 50 supervisors have faced disciplinary action under this rule and we are actively profiling members and officers with suspiciously lavish lifestyles,” he said.

During the ceremony, 840 trainees from 17 public universities completed the SUKSIS programme after three years or six semesters of rigorous training totalling 672 hours.

Since SUKSIS was established in 2002, 19,072 graduands have completed the programme, with 1,205 joining the PDRM as cadet inspectors. — Bernama