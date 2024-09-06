SIBU, Sept 6 — The Sessions Court here today fined a 59-year-old man RM8,000 in default eight months in jail for sexually assaulting his disabled sister-in-law.

Judge Musyiri Peet convicted the man on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 354 of the Penal Code for assault with intent to outrage modesty.

The Section provides for a maximum 10 years in prison, or a fine, or caning, or any two such punishments upon conviction.

The accused settled the fine.

He committed the offence against his 38-year-old sister-in-law around 7am on June 14, 2022 at a house here.

It is understood that the victim’s learning disability makes her incapable of making her own decisions and causes her to have difficulty speaking.

According to the facts of the case, a CCTV camera in the complainant’s living room captured video of the accused sexually assaulting the victim.

The complainant immediately lodged a police report and the accused was arrested that same day.

DPP David Bakit Nuing prosecuted the case while the accused was represented by counsel Jacob Wong. — The Borneo Post