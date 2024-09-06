PUCHONG, Sept 6 — An African man, believed to be a member of a robbery gang wanted by the police, was shot dead during a shootout at an apartment in Puchong Jaya, Selangor, last night.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the incident occurred at 10.50pm when police raided a ninth-floor unit at Menara KLH to arrest the suspect, but the latter opened fire.

“When the raid was conducted, the suspect was alone and refused to cooperate, instead firing two shots at the police using a revolver, forcing the police to return fire,” he said at a press conference at the scene last night.

He added that during a search of the apartment, police found two machetes, a fake licence plate, and a bag containing counterfeit money, the exact amount of which had yet to be determined.

The suspect was also found to be in possession of a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) card, which is believed to be counterfeit.

“The suspect’s age, nationality, and other related documents are still being investigated,” he said.

According to Mohd Shuhaily, the suspect was part of an African robbery gang, one of whose members had been shot dead by the police in a shootout on August 20 at Jalan PJS 9/1. Three other members of the gang were arrested on August 25.

The police are now intensifying efforts to track down the remaining members of the gang.

On August 20, police shot dead an African man during a shootout at Jalan PJS 9/1, Subang Jaya, Selangor. The individual was believed to be a member of an armed robbery gang that had been active since 2018.

On August 25, three more members of the gang were arrested while attempting to rob a Japanese national at a shopping mall in the capital city. — Bernama