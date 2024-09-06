KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — In a world driven by food trends and diet fads, the love for traditional dishes like roti canai and teh tarik remains unwavering.

These beloved Malaysian staples, however, are often set aside in weight loss journeys due to their reputation for being high in calories.

But it seems enjoying these treats and maintaining a healthy weight is not entirely impossible with a moderate diet.

Moderation is key

According to dietetics and nutritionist Dr Lee Yi Yi, the secret to indulging in your favourite food without guilt lies in moderation.

While both roti canai and teh tarik are rich in flavours, they’re also high in calories and can contribute to weight gain when consumed in excess.

“The amount of calories consumed must be within the individual’s requirement to prevent weight gain.

“Eating the right amount of calories, along with regular physical activity, is the key to maintaining a healthy weight,” said Dr Lee, who is also an academic at IMU University’s Health Sciences School.

The pitfalls of excessive sugar and oil

It is important to note that food types high in sugar and oil can lead to various health issues if consumed in large quantities.

Excessive sugar intake can result in increased blood sugar levels, insulin resistance, and ultimately, type 2 diabetes, while a diet rich in oily food can contribute to high cholesterol levels and cardiovascular diseases.

Both can lead to weight gain, complicating weight management efforts.

But that shouldn’t mean taking out your favourite food from your list.

“Replace sweetened condensed milk with unsweetened plain liquid milk or powdered milk in beverages.

“You can also request for unsweetened beverages or reduced sugar content (kurang manis).”

Dr Lee said you may also swap roti canai with a lower calorie option, such as capati or thosai if weight loss is a goal.

“Remember that a calorie-controlled and balanced diet combined with regular physical activity is the key to sustainable weight loss.

“The maintenance of weight loss is a long-term commitment that requires lifestyle changes.”

Calorie monitoring and management

A calorie is a unit of measurement for energy that food provides when consumed.

When you consume more calories than your body needs, the excess energy may be stored as fat, potentially leading to weight gain over time.

Therefore, one of the most effective ways to manage weight is by keeping an eye on calorie intake.

This doesn’t mean you have to forgo your favourite meals. Instead, it involves making informed choices and understanding the caloric content of foods.

Roti canai, for example, can be enjoyed in smaller servings or prepared in a healthier manner with less oil.

Similarly, opting for less sugar in your teh tarik can significantly reduce calorie intake.

Going on a calorie deficit

According to University Malaya Medical Centre Dietetics Department head Dr Rokiah Ismail, the amount of calories a person should eat or drink depends on several factors.

“These include age, gender, physical activity levels and whether you are trying to lose, maintain or gain weight.”

However, if you are trying to lose weight, Dr Rokiah said it is useful to have an understanding of the amount of calories in the food and drink you consume.

“Have a realistic expectation of the amount of calories to cut down upon and what weight loss you should expect.”

Citing studies, Dr Rokiah said to lose 0.5kg of body weight one needs to reduce calories by around 500 per day or 3,500 per week.

“This could be by diet alone or by a combination of diet and increased exercise.

“Five hundred calories is a large reduction, and it may be more beneficial to look at a 100-200 calorie reduction for a start.”

She said weight loss may be more achievable by eating a smaller portion, going for a healthier snack or increasing your physical activity.

She, however, said it is best to consult a registered dietitian to get an accurate calorie deficit plan for those who plan to go on a weight loss programme.