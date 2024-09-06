KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Amid worker shortages at Malaysia Airlines (MAS), the Malaysian Aviation Group (MAG) today acknowledged that the issue will be ongoing.

However, MAG group managing director Datuk Captain Izham Ismail assured that MAS remains a safe airline.

“Resource shortages are ongoing. They will never completely end, in any company or organisation, and in the context of Malaysia Airlines, it is continuous. We hope to bridge this gap,” he said during a MAG press conference held in conjunction with the Matta Fair at Mitec here.

With recent setbacks affecting MAS, such as the global parts shortage, Captain Izham said some tough decisions had to be made to ensure MAS emerges stronger next year.

“Malaysia Airlines is a safe airline. That’s why these decisions are being made. We don’t hide behind the curtains. We have a clear vision for 2030. We know what it looks like, we know what it feels like, but tough decisions must be made now, and we’ve already made tough decisions over the past three to four years.

“This process will continue until we reset the organisation entirely. Our goal with the network cut for the next three months is to ensure we emerge very strong by 2025. Nothing is stopping us; that’s our focus,” he said.

Captain Izham also mentioned that MAG has implemented a comprehensive maintenance plan and is focused on its execution.

“Our operations are showing signs of improvement, with our on-time performance rising to 85 to 90 per cent in recent days,” he added.

The national carrier has faced challenges over the past decade, including two fatal aviation disasters in 2014. That same year, it was delisted, and MAS was restructured into MAG.

The airline reported a net profit of RM766 million in 2023, its first net profit since MAG was formed in 2015 and the first profit MAS has reported since 2010.

However, in June, Malaysia’s Civil Aviation Authority conducted an investigation into Malaysia Airlines, uncovering several significant safety and maintenance issues, including a shortage of skilled workers and mechanical components.

A string of technical issues plaguing the airline in recent weeks has raised safety concerns. Aviation analysts warn that MAG risks undermining the positive turnaround it achieved in 2023 if the problems are not addressed promptly.

Captain Izham stated that corrective measures have been taken “to ensure the fleet’s long-term reliability and operational robustness.”