JOHOR BARU, Sept 6 — An adult male elephant was killed after being struck by a trailer while crossing a road in Kampung Gajah, Kluang, late last night.

Kluang police chief Assistant Commissioner Bahrin Mohd Noh said the jumbo died on the spot from the impact of the accident, which occurred at 10.45pm along Jalan Sri Timur.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the Volvo trailer was travelling from Mersing to Kahang Timur when the elephant suddenly crossed in front of the vehicle.

“The trailer collided with the elephant, but the 53-year-old driver escaped unharmed,” Bahrin said in a statement today.

He added that the collision damaged the front left-hand side of the trailer.

Police were alerted to the incident by a member of the public. The Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) has been contacted to handle the removal of the elephant’s carcass.

Bahrin noted that parts of Johor’s interior roads pass through wildlife habitats, posing risks to motorists, particularly at night.

The case is being investigated under Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 (LN 166/59) for failure to exercise due control over a vehicle.