PETALING JAYA, Sept 6 — Malaysia is set to become an aged nation by 2040, sooner than previously expected, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

The country will see over 17 per cent of its population aged 60 and above by then.

English daily The Star reported Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin as saying that currently, 11.6 per cent of the population, or 3.9 million people, are aged 60 and above. With Malaysia’s total population at 34.1 million in 2024, this percentage is projected to rise significantly.

“In 2040, we anticipate 17.3 per cent of the population, or 6.4 million people, will be aged 60 and above out of a projected population of 37.1 million,” he was reported saying during the launch of DOSM’s MyAgeing Dashboard in an online press conference today.

The MyAgeing Dashboard aims to provide comprehensive data on Malaysia’s transition towards an ageing nation. It will also include comparisons with other countries and facilitate discussions on the issue in the media and among the public.

Under United Nations guidelines, a country is classified as an ageing society when over 7 per cent of its population is 65 years or older. An aged society is reached when more than 14 per cent are 65 and above, and a super-aged society occurs when over 20 per cent of the population is above 65.

According to the report Malaysia is currently in the ageing nation category and is expected to reach the aged nation status within 16 years.

“In 1970, only 5.5 per cent of Malaysians were over 60 years old, while those under 14 made up 44.5 per cent of the population. By 2024, those below 14 have decreased to 22.2 per cent, while those over 60 have risen to 11.6 per cent,” he was quoted saying.

By 2050, it is projected that 23.4 per cent of Malaysians will be aged 60 and above.

Data from DOSM showed that Perak currently has the highest percentage of older residents, with 14.9 per cent of its population aged 60 and above. Sarawak follows with 13.4 per cent, and Kedah with 13.3 per cent.