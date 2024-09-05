KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli today highlighted the importance of a “blank canvas” approach in the development of the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK-13).

He said this concept aims to encourage creativity and inclusivity, allowing public input without being limited by financial constraints.

“If we don’t start with a blank canvas, we won’t achieve the transformative leap needed to address existing restrictions,” he told reporters during the RMK-13 launch.

Rafizi explained that this approach would prevent a return to the “business-as-usual” mentality and inspire innovative solutions.

“As our society becomes more complex, our strategies need to evolve with more nuanced considerations,” he said, adding that over-restriction could stifle enthusiasm for “meaningful progress”.

Earlier today, Rafizi unveiled the RMK-13 plan, calling for a fresh start that he believes will be the most inclusive yet, incorporating ideas and suggestions from the public.

He said the RMK-13 plan is designed to involve the public more extensively, breaking from previous approaches that were slow and mostly engaged with stakeholders.

Rafizi also noted that as society evolves, economic and global changes will impact Malaysia, necessitating preparedness for various eventualities.

While acknowledging that previous Malaysia Plans were not flawed, Rafizi said that RMK-13 marks a continuation of long-term strategies requiring serious adjustments to keep pace with modern needs.

“Previous RMKs laid the groundwork, but as challenges grow more intricate, such as those in education and community needs, our approach must adapt.

“Complex problems require thoughtful, incremental changes. RMK-13 must navigate a more complex landscape with creativity and flexibility,” he said.

He emphasised that financial constraints should not limit creativity, saying the focus should remain on generating solutions.

“Leave financial decisions to those handling budgets. The blank canvas allows for maximum creativity and effective problem-solving,” he concluded.

RMK-13 is expected to be prepared in the coming six months and Rafizi said he hopes to table it in Parliament latest by July 2025, adding that the plan will closely resemble RMK-1 in its precision and clarity.

* Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article stating that Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli hopes to table RMK-13 in Parliament by May 2025 has since been rectified to July 2025.