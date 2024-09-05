VLADIVOSTOK (Russia), Sept 5 — Malaysia is among the countries prioritised for potential Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) membership, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday, Anwar said the focus was whether Malaysia should join Brics immediately or start as a partner country.

“The important point is that we are one of the countries given priority due to the invitation extended to non-member nations,” he said at a press conference on the final day of his working visit to Russia.

On Malaysia’s potential involvement in Brics, Anwar noted that discussions with the Prime Ministers of China and India, as well as with President Putin and the President of Brazil, had all been positive.

“We are considering Brics because we believe that the cooperation of Southern countries within the Global South is highly beneficial,” he added. — Bernama