KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — A married couple pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court, here, today to the charge of neglecting their two-year-old daughter, which led to the toddler testing positive for drugs.

The 31-year-old bodyguard and his 30-year-old wife are accused of committing the offence at a house in Jalan Kelang Lama, Kampung Pasir Baru in Brickfields, here, at 3.15pm on August 10.

The charge is framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to 20 years or both, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor, Nadia Eleena Jamaluddin Akbal, offered RM20,000 bail in one surety for each accused.

Lawyer, Birr Zamier Abu Bakar, who represented the couple, appealed for a lower bail on the grounds that both of his clients support their three children including the victim, and have no regular income, also that the woman was suffering from asthma.

Judge Datuk Nu’aman Mahmud Zuhudi allowed each accused to be bailed at RM10,000 in one surety, and fixed October 14 for the re-mention of the case. — Bernama