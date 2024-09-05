SEREMBAN, Sept 5 — A 10-year-old boy driving his parents’ car ended up in an accident with two other vehicles on Jalan Arowana 2, Taman Arowana Impian, yesterday.

Seremban District police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din reported that the incident occurred around 9.30 pm, involving the boy driving a Toyota Corolla with a nine-year-old neighbour as a passenger.

“Initial investigations revealed that they were traveling from the Arowana Impian apartments towards Taman Arowana Impian. Upon reaching the accident site, the car driven by the boy skidded while navigating a curve and collided with a van parked by the roadside.

“As a result of the collision, the van struck a Perodua Kancil parked in front of it,” he stated in a press release this evening, noting that both boys were unharmed.

He appealed to anyone with information on the accident to contact the investigating officer at 016-4830853 or the nearest police station.

The case is being investigated under Sections 39(1) and 111 of the Road Transport Act 1987, Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959, and Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama