KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — A significant reshuffle of secretary-generals across multiple ministries may soon be underway, as hinted by a leaked list currently circulating online, according to sources.

The reshuffle is believed to be part of efforts to enhance efficiency and effectiveness within the public sector, following the appointment of Datuk Seri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar as the new Chief Secretary to the Government on August 12, as reported by New Straits Times.

Shamsul, who previously served as the director-general of the Public-Private Partnership Unit (Ukas), succeeded Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, whose term ended on August 10.

Shamsul has 30 years of experience in public service, including roles in the Finance Ministry, Public Service Department, and state government administration.

According to New Straits Times, a leaked list of the supposed reshuffle has gone viral, indicating changes in key ministries.

The reshuffle is said to involve: Datuk Seri Suriani Ahmad moving from the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry to the Health Ministry as secretary-general.

Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad, currently the secretary-general of the Works Ministry, is expected to move to the National Unity Ministry.

The Works Ministry could see Datuk Seri Azman Ibrahim, formerly the director-general of the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU), taking over as secretary-general.

Datuk Indera Nik Nasarudin Mohd Zawawi, currently the secretary-general of the Education Ministry, is reportedly set to move to the ICU.

Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud is expected to transition from the Human Resources Ministry to the Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Ministry.

Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof, currently the secretary-general of the National Unity Ministry, is slated to take over the Human Resources Ministry.

Datuk Ruji Ubi, the current secretary-general of the Home Ministry, is expected to move to the Education Ministry.

Datuk Awang Alik Jeman, currently the deputy secretary-general of the Prime Minister’s Department, is expected to move to the Home Ministry.

Datuk Abd Shukor Mahmood, currently the deputy secretary-general (Management) of the Prime Minister’s Department, is likely to be promoted within the same department.

Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali, currently the secretary-general of the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry, is expected to move to the Defence Ministry.

Datuk Seri Isham Ishak, currently the secretary-general of the Defence Ministry, is expected to move to the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry.

On September 2, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim highlighted the need for swift administrative reforms to elevate government productivity to 95 per cent.

Speaking at the Prime Minister’s Department’s monthly assembly, Anwar acknowledged that while the civil service has performed commendably, there is still significant room for improvement.

“We can expect September to be the month when reforms will be implemented more effectively,” Anwar said.

He expressed concerns about inefficiencies and overlapping roles due to the unsatisfactory merging of agencies and departments, urging immediate action.

Anwar is set to discuss further steps to enhance civil service performance with Shamsul and Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz, Director-General of Civil Service.