PUTRAJAYA, Sept 4 — Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Datuk Seri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar today announced several changes in placement and new appointments for top management posts in the civil service.

The changes involve the Secretary-General (KSU) of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Securities (KPKM) Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali who will be transferred to the same post at the Defence Ministry, replacing Datuk Seri Isham Ishak, who will take over the KSU post at KPKM.

Their transfer takes effect on September 23.

According to Shamsul Azri, in a statement today, the changes in placements and new appointments are being implemented in line with the government’s public service reforms that demand speed, agility, and dynamism in the top leadership of the public sector to face a new era.

This, he said, followed the announcement of the salary adjustment to civil servants by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last August 16.

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Kuskop), Datuk Seri Suriani Ahmad, has been appointed the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Health, effective tomorrow (September 5).

The Secretary-General of the Ministry of Human Resources (Kesuma), Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud, will replace Suriani at the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Kuskop).

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of the Ministry of National Unity, Datuk Azman Mohd Yusoff, will assume the post at Kesuma and his former post to be filled by Works Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad.

The change also involved the Director-General of the Implementation Coordination Unit at the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM), Datuk Seri Azman Ibrahim, who has been appointed the new Works Ministry Secretary-General.

The new KDN Secretary-General is Datuk Awang Alik Jeman, previously the Senior Deputy Secretary-General at JPM. The post will be filled by Datuk Abd Shukor Mahmood.

Additionally, Muhammad Razman Abu Samah has been appointed as the Director-General of the Public-Private Partnership Unit (Ukas), a post held by the KSN.

Shamsul Azri said the changes in placement and new appointments, all of which take effect tomorrow, reflect the synergy and collaboration between agencies, as well as embody the principle of loyalty that prioritises allegiance to the King and Country in realising the aspirations of the Madani Government. — Bernama