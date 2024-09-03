KUCHING, Sept 3 — Over 4,000 visitors took part in exciting arts and cultural activities run in connection with the Petronas Twin Towers’ 25th anniversary celebration.

The three-day programme, which concluded last Sunday, commemorated the Towers’ opening in 1999, said Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) in a press release yesterday.

From its interlinking Sky Bridge at Level 41 to the expansive Observation Deck at Level 86, visitors were treated to breathtaking views of the vibrant Kuala Lumpur cityscape.

“The Petronas Twin Towers, along with the vibrant cultural showcases, serve as a symbol of pride for Malaysia, offering both local and international guests a deeper understanding and appreciation of Malaysia’s rich heritage and pride.

“These included a range of activities at Level 83, such as demonstrations of Tiffin painting, songket (traditional hand-woven fabric) notebook crafting, mengkuang (screw pine) weaving, batik painting and traditional cultural performances,” said the corporation.

In addition, the visitors also enjoyed a mini photo exhibition set up at the concourse area.

The display showcased the works of renowned photographers, namely Siva Kumar, Aereon Wong and Amri Ginang, capturing the architectural magnificence of the towers and the splendour of the Kuala Lumpur skyline.

Visitors also struck their best pose for a “magazine cover” at the “Photo Op Box” and engaged with a special anniversary anamorphic art piece, crafted from various recycled materials, aimed at promoting sustainability.

Early bird’s attendees who reserved their tickets in advance received exclusive anniversary kits — each containing vouchers as well as a cultural-themed door gift, comprising a choice of either Kopi O pouch, a Teh Tarik pouch or a Cendol pouch, each representing a cherished Malaysian treat to highlight the nation’s rich culinary heritage.

Petrosains Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Ezarisma Azni Mohamad said the anniversary celebration not only marked a significant milestone for the company, but also reflected the enduring commitment in sharing Malaysia’s pride with the world.

“As we commemorate this silver jubilee, we are honoured to be given this opportunity to offer memorable experiences that bridge the gap between cultural understanding and global appreciation,” he said.

Petrosains is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petronas, managing the visit operations of two distinctive institutions in the nation — Petrosains, The Discovery Centre, and Petronas Twin Towers.

As of June this year, the Towers registered 7.5 million visitors. — The Borneo Post