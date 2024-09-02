JOHOR BARU, Sept 2 — The Region Two Marine Police Force seized RM3.31 million worth of smuggled crayfish larvae in the waters off Tanjung Merak, Pengerang near Kota Tinggi on Saturday.

Acting Kota Tinggi District police chief DSP Mohd Syamsuri Mohamad said the Marine Intelligence Unit intercepted a fibreglass boat suspected of smuggling activities at noon during its Op Taring Gelora.

“Upon inspecting the boat, we found 46 styrofoam boxes filled with the crayfish larvae.

“The syndicate is suspected of smuggling the larvae from foreign sources for the local and international markets,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The boat’s skipper, a 49-year-old local man was also arrested. The boat and two Suzuki outboard engines were also seized.

The case is being investigated under Section 40 of the Fisheries Act 1985. — Bernama