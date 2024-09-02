PUTRAJAYA, Sept 2 — Malaysia is set to receive the antiviral drug Tecovirimat (TPOXX) and the MVA-BN vaccine for mpox through the Covid-19 Asean Response Fund, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Tecovirimat will be used to treat mpox, particularly for patients with severe infections or those with weakened immune systems, he announced in two posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, today.

1/ Salam Bulan Merdeka..breaking news.Msia bakal terima segera agihan ubat Antiviral Tecovirimat (TPOXX) & Vaksin MVA-BN untuk MPox melalui 'COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund'* TPOXX diguna dlm rawatan MPox, khasnya yg mengalami jangkitan teruk @ mereka yg punya imuniti lemah. https://t.co/ECJ0PAFFIG — Dzulkefly Ahmad (@DrDzul) September 1, 2024

He wrote, “MVA-BN mpox vaccination is only given based on examination and evaluation by medical experts. No general vaccinations.”

Dzulkefl added that the MVA-BN vaccine would be “reserved for high-risk groups, including healthcare workers and close contacts of confirmed cases.”

2/* Pemberian Vaksin MVA-BN MPox hanya diberi berdasarkan pemeriksaan & penilaian pakar perubatan. TIADA vaksinasi umum* Vaksin MVA-BN hanya khas kpd kumpulan berisiko tinggi, termasuk petugas kesihatan & kontak rapat kes yang disahkan.* TK Brunei DS-Penyelaras Sekretariat — Dzulkefly Ahmad (@DrDzul) September 2, 2024

The World Health Organisation has declared an outbreak of mpox, a viral infection spread through close contact, as a global health emergency for the second time in two years.

In response, the Ministry of Health (MoH), in collaboration with Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd, has tightened screening procedures for travellers entering through Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 as of August 29.

Dzulkefly said that every traveller arriving on international flights would be screened by thermal scanners to prevent mpox transmission.

The government has also activated a special operations room at the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre since August 16 to monitor and prevent the spread of mpox in coordination with other Asean countries.

The MoH stated that no suspected mpox cases have been detected among the nearly 2.64 million travellers screened at the country’s international entry points since August 16.