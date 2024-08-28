GEORGE TOWN, Aug 28 — There are no mpox cases reported in Penang, state youth, sports and health committee chairman Daniel Gooi said today.

He said a message that was spread on social media that mpox had spread to Penang was false.

“I have confirmed with the state Health Department that there were no such cases in Penang,” he said in a statement issued.

He called on the people to stop spreading false information that could cause panic and ear among the public.

“Please only refer to the state health department and the health ministry websites for credible information on the mpox situation,” he said.

A screenshot of a viral WhatsApp message claiming mpox cases in Penang.

He said the health ministry has taken immediate action to provide the latest updates on mpox and even a mpox operations centre has been created since August 16 as per the announcement by the health minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He added that the Health Ministry has made preparations to manage the mpox situation after the World Health Organisation declared the upsurge of mpox as a public health emergency of international concern.

“I hope all will remain calm and only refer to official announcements from the ministry and the state health department regarding this situation,” he said.A