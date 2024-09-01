KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — Malaysia’s oldest zoo, the Zoo Johor, reopened on Merdeka Day yesterday to much fanfare after closing in 2020 for a RM9.7 million revamp.

The 96-year-old zoo drew almost 20,000 visitors alone yesterday, according to Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor, the Johor state executive councillor for housing and local government.

“​​Alhamdulillah, by the time the ticket counter closed at 5:00PM, the number of visitors to ZOO JOHOR was 19,461 people,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He credited the tremendous response to Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi for halving ticket prices for adults and waiving the entry price altogether for children, persons with disabilities, and those aged 60 years and above.

The long lines of Zoo Johor visitors on reopening day on August 31, 2024. — Picture from Facebook/Zoo Johor

Jafni said the state government also welcomed groups who wished to “adopt” the zoo’s animals by sponsoring the cost of their feed, Utusan Malaysia reported on its website today.

“This campaign is important because animal feed at the zoo is quite expensive. For example, we spend RM250,000 a year just on food for the elephants,” he was quoted as saying.

Among the many visitors to the zoo yesterday were families and past patrons who gave glowing feedback.

The zoo is a place for all, regardless of their age. A couple pose beside the tiger enclosure at Zoo Johor on August 31, 2024. — Picture from Facebook/Zoo Johor

“It is truly delightful. There are more animals compared to before, and they seem better taken care of.

“However, I would like to suggest that the ticket counters be increased to make it easier for visitors,” Elena Ho, 63, told Utusan Malaysia.

The Larkin resident related that she was touring the revamped zoo with her grandchildren as the last time she was there was 40 years ago.

Another repeat visitor was Fatanah Fadzil, 29, who was also there with her husband and two children.

“We also visited here before the zoo closed. There are many changes; it looks very beautiful and comfortable. It really brings back memories and reminds me of my visits here when I was young,” she was quoted as saying.

A parent and child look at tapirs in Zoo Johor on August 31, 2024. — Picture from Facebook/Zoo Johor

First timer S. Angelena, 29, told Utusan Malaysia that her three-year-old toddler wanted to see the animals.

“I came last year but didn’t realise it was closed for upgrading.”

The factory-worker said she took advantage of the public holiday yesterday to grant her child’s wish.





