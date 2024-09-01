KUCHING, Sept 1 — Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen has urged the Sarawak government to be transparent about its airline acquisition process and provide Sarawakians with an estimated timeline for its completion.

Chong, who is Stampin MP and Padungan assemblyman, pointed out that Sarawakians are facing high ticket prices for flights between Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia, exacerbated by Malaysia Airlines’ reduced fleet due to technical safety issues.

He noted that, despite discussions over the past two years about operating a state-owned airline, the proposal has still not come to fruition.

“Meanwhile, Sarawakians have to pay through their noses for flights between Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia.

“With the school holidays approaching, once again, a one-way economic flight to Kuala Lumpur can go up exorbitantly to more than RM1,000. Take for example, on Sept 13, the AirAsia’s one-way Kuching/Kuala Lumpur flight is RM849, Sibu/Kuala Lumpur flight is RM1,629 while Miri/Kuala Lumpur flight is RM1,709.

“Though one may say that these high flight ticket prices only coincide with holidays and festive seasons, but in Malaysia, these holidays and festive seasons are numerous, and most Sarawakians are only able to travel during these holidays and festive seasons,” he said in a statement.

Chong also questioned that whether the Sarawak government, with its political influence and financial resources, could negotiate with airlines to lower ticket prices before operating its own airline.

“There are many ways in which the Sarawak government can engage with these airlines on a government-to-private negotiation basis to obtain cheaper ticket prices for Sarawakians during these festive seasons. This can be done. The question is whether the state government cares to do it or otherwise,” he said.

“With the repeated occasions of exorbitantly high ticket prices, we Sarawakians are now asking the GPS, when is the promised airline going to take place? Is there talk only, no action? When will the state government going to operate its first state-owned airline flight?

“How much will the acquisition price and the operating costs of the airline? What will be the estimated ticket prices for Sarawakians traveling on these state-owned flights during festive seasons?

“We urge the government to be transparent on the whole exercise of this airline acquisition process and give us Sarawakians an estimated timeline for the whole process,” he added. — Borneo Post